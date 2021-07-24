California State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.53 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Ciena worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ciena by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Ciena by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $200,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,474 shares of company stock worth $2,789,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

