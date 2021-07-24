California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,101 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $16,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $153,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMH opened at $42.03 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

