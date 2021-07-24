California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 399 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of AGCO worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,581,000 after buying an additional 178,196 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in AGCO by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGCO opened at $125.44 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

