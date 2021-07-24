California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 418 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $16,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

