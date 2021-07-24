California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 699 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $13,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Game Creek Capital LP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.69. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

