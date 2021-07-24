California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 954 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 398,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $15,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in US Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in US Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in US Foods by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USFD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

NYSE USFD opened at $33.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

