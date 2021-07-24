Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Buy

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.80% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $148.56 on Thursday. Apple has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 330,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.