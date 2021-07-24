Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded to Positive by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Canada Goose from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 47.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $3,721,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $869,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $54,394,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

