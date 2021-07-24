Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 417,082 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2,289.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,082 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of Liberty Broadband worth $65,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.1% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

LBRDK stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.93. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $130.49 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.