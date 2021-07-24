Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $69.65 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 529,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,648,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.19 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.55.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.