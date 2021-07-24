Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 821,441 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 70.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,984,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821,441 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in KE were worth $113,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $169,000. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 12.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $33.80 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The business’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

