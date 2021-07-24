Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 906,141 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 529.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906,141 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sysco were worth $84,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

