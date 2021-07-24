Canadian Natural Resources’ (CNQ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.52.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$40.95 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$43.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,830,804. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,025,127.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.