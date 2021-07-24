Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $455.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

ANTM opened at $382.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.00. The company has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $887,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 19.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

