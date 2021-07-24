Capital Analysts LLC Buys 51 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $486.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $321.77 and a one year high of $507.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

