Capital Analysts LLC Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after buying an additional 41,008,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after buying an additional 8,719,367 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 18.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,428,000 after buying an additional 1,614,324 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Vale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,489,000 after buying an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vale by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,247,000 after buying an additional 2,403,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

NYSE VALE opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.