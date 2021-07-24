Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces Earnings Results

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%.
Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.