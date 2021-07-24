Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces Earnings Results

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 18.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $233,248.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,313.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504. Company insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

