Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

CBNK opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 20.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $2,157,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,061.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $66,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504 over the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 69.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Bancorp (CBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.