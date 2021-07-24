Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2,950.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Big Lots were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Big Lots by 193.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $24,888,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIG opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

