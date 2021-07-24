Captrust Financial Advisors Has $386,000 Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,903 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 750,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 322,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after buying an additional 8,397,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

