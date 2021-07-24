Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $362,000 in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.29% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $71,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $144,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $197,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $832,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EDTX opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

