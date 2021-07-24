Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,718 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $102.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.