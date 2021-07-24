Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 525.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $38,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR stock opened at $539.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.87 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $548.52.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

