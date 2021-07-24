Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 5,658 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 226.9% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDP stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $26.66.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.