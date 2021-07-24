Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Holdings Increased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 20,828 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,866,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

CSII stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSII shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

In related news, CEO Scott R. Ward acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $51,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

