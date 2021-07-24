Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $646,200.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $646,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.

Shares of CSTL opened at $68.80 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Castle Biosciences’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.