Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $646,200.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $646,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.
Shares of CSTL opened at $68.80 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
