Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Kairos Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAIR. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KAIR opened at $9.74 on Friday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

