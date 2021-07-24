Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $100,000 in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,403,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSTB stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

