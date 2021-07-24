Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New Investment in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $248,000.

NASDAQ:FRONU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

