Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for treatment of inflammatory, immunological and metabolic diseases. Its product development pipeline includes CAT-1004, CAT-2000 series including CAT-2054 and CAT-2003, CAT-4001 as well as various programs which are in different clinical-stage. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.64. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,158,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,740,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 852,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 202,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

