Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CATY opened at $37.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

