Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 150,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE FINV opened at $7.13 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

