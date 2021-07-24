Caxton Associates LP Buys New Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Progyny by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 33.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Progyny by 28.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Progyny by 23.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Progyny by 234.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $56.60 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,757,378.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,540,573 shares of company stock valued at $93,234,712 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

