Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 17,776 Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,420,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 986,787 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $7,850,000. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $5,355,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $2,944,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $2,200,000. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of BNED stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.19.
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
