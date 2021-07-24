Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 17,776 Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,420,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 986,787 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $7,850,000. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $5,355,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $2,944,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $2,200,000. 48.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,645.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,068,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,421 in the last 90 days. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

