Caxton Associates LP Invests $87,000 in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OESX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 34.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 280,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 248,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $5.01 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.31 million, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 2.47.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OESX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

