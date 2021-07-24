Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Morningstar by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $2,703,659.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $2,553,897.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,579,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,558,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,183 shares of company stock valued at $65,122,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $249.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.84. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

