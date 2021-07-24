Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Resonant by 40.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Resonant by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RESN opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Resonant Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. Equities analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

