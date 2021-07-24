Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Shares in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Casa Systems by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casa Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASA. Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,400,361 shares in the company, valued at $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,588,200. 65.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $669.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

