Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 893 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MORN. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Morningstar by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Morningstar by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $249.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $270.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,740,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,214,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,183 shares of company stock valued at $65,122,688 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

