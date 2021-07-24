Caxton Associates LP Takes $226,000 Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRC opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.15. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

