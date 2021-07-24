Caxton Associates LP Takes $67,000 Position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 68,294 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MediciNova by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $3.73 on Friday. MediciNova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $181.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.03.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

