Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JYNT stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.80.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

