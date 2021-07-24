CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,638 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Mark Stevens grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $180.95 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

