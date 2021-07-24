Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.08 ($5.98).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CEC1 shares. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR CEC1 traded up €0.45 ($0.53) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €6.85 ($8.06). The stock had a trading volume of 23,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a market cap of $18.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €3.60 ($4.24) and a twelve month high of €6.60 ($7.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.09.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

