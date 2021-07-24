Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

FUN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE FUN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.02. 482,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,321. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.30.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.83) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

