Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of CPAC opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a market cap of $517.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.31. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.