Centamin (LON:CEY) PT Raised to GBX 138 at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 138 ($1.80) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Get Centamin alerts:

LON CEY opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.29. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.