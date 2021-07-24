Centamin’s (CEY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CEY. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Centamin from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 137 ($1.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.29.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

