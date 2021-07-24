Centerstone Investors LLC Sells 27,000 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Centerstone Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas accounts for 7.4% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.60 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

CCU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 68,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

