Centerstone Investors LLC Takes Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Centerstone Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Nomura comprises about 0.5% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:NMR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,456. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

